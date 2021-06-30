Olympic Pool Promotional Days

Several promotional days scheduled for the Olympic Pool in Kerrville during the Summer 2021 season.

 Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department

Summer is the perfect time to head outside for a dip in the pool.  Friday night provides a terrific opportunity to swim at Kerrville’s Olympic Pool at night.

Be sure to check out the Dive-In Movie at the Olympic Pool beginning at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 2. 

