Lexi Harrell respectfully disagreed with her coach during Tivy tennis’ athletic period on Tuesday.
Tivy’s junior varsity team was playing Boerne High School at the time, leaving the varsity players with just one court. With limited practice space, tennis coach Kirk Kniffen decided to give his girls the day off.
There was just one problem with his idea: Neither Harrell, nor any of her other teammates, wanted an off-day.
“I want to play,” Harrell said cheerfully before immersing herself in the drill.
That same enthusiasm has fueled Tivy’s success this season. The Antlers rarely pass on an opportunity to play tennis together. As a result, they’ve been winning a lot this season. They secured a second-place finish in District 26-5A with a 5-1 record and are ranked No. 19 in Class 5A and No. 4 in Region IV in the Texas Tennis Coaches Association poll.
They will try to make a deep playoff run when they face McCallum in the bi-district round on Tuesday in Dripping Springs.
“I tried to give them the day off,” said Kniffen, laughing. ‘They are just good teammates. “They are fun to be around — on and off the court. They bring a lot of positive energy.”
His team definitely needed some of that energy this season after losing both Sam Snelgrove and Colson Schiek, the first Tivy boys doubles team to advance to the state ournament since 1999. (Schiek graduated, while Snelgrove transferred to Boerne Champion).
Kniffen knew it was going to be difficult to replace such high-caliber players.
At the same time, he also had four players (Harrell, sophomore Shayna Meek, seniors Savannah Foster and Catherine Harmon) with plenty of success at Tivy. They knew they were going to be leaders on the team, so they did little things to strengthen team chemistry. They typically share meals with their teammates after practice, switching
between Culver’s and Chick-fil-a.
“These are my best friends,” Harmon said. “They make me so happy.”
That camaraderie has spilled over into matches. Harrell and Meek often crack jokes during their doubles matches, and Foster has cherished the special opportunity to play doubles with her freshman sister, Makayla Foster. She admits, like any two siblings, they can be hard on each other, but they ultimately inspire each other to play their best.
Both teams have helped propel Tivy to wins this season. Harrell and Meek have posted a 13-5 doubles record; Savannah and Makayla, meanwhile, are 5-2 this season.
Savannah credits a lot of that success to the team’s family atmosphere.
“During matches, we have stayed positive and we pump each other up and cheer for each other,” Savannah said. “We have to work on it because sometimes we get a little down on ourselves, but we have picked ourselves up the last two matches and have been really encouraging. It helps every individual mentally.”
They are hoping to carry that positivity into the playoffs. They face a difficult path. If they take care of business against McCallum, they will face Alamo Heights, currently the No. 4 team in the state, in the area round. To defeat the Mules, everyone on Tivy’s roster likely will have to deliver his or her best performance of the season.
But at the moment, they are going to continue to enjoy spending time together.
“The season has gone by pretty fast,” Foster said. “It’s been really fun.”
