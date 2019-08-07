Coach Tony Vela intentionally made his Ingram volleyball team’s non-district schedule as difficult as possible. He knew his players had the mettle to handle high-level competition.
On Tuesday, the Lady Warriors aced the first challenge, defeating Class 4A Gonzales in five sets (25-19, 26-28, 20-25, 25-21, 15-4)
at home in their season opener.
Junior Anna Crittenden led Ingram with 22 kills, 15 assists and 15 digs. Sophomore Makenna Gelsone provided 11 kills, 32 assists and 17 digs. Junior Karli Bonam contributed nine kills and three aces.
“This was huge for them. I am proud of the fight they showed tonight,” Vela said. “The chemistry got better as the match went on and it came together for them. I’m pleased with the composure they kept after dropping sets 2 and 3. For a young team, that’s hard to do and they battled their way back into the match.”
The Lady Warriors will look to keep rolling when they play in the Shiner Tournament on Thursday.
