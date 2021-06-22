Athletics Rangers Baseball

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) stands on the mound as he awaits a visit from manager Chris Woodward in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Louis DeLuca)

 Louis DeLuca

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Matt Chapman and Ramon Laureano hit two-run home runs in the first two innings and Cole Irvin earned his second straight win as the Oakland A's capitalized early on Texas' unorthodox sequence of pitchers, racing to an early nine-run lead on the way to a 13-6 win over the Rangers on Tuesday night.

Laureano, Mark Canha and former Rangers All-Star Elvis Andrus had three hits apiece as the A's banged out a season-high 15 hits and snapped a three-game losing streak.

