Christy Dill didn’t really have to say anything. The Tivy girls basketball coach’s facial expressions revealed everything racing through her mind when she met with Liz Twiss at the beginning of this school year.
Twiss was a contributor on Tivy’s two state semi-finals teams, but she didn’t plan on playing basketball her senior year. Softball was her main love, the sport she was going to play at Southwestern University after graduating high school this May. Her original plan was to bypass basketball to focus solely on softball. She shared her decision with Dill at the beginning of the school year.
Dill said all the right things to Twiss. She told her player that she loved her and wanted the best for her. She said that she would miss having her on her team, but emphasized she would ultimately respect her final decision.
Twiss listened to Dill’s words, but also studied her coach’s countenance. In Twiss’ mind, Dill’s facial expression clearly communicated the message:
“Come on Liz, I want you to play. We need you.”
That meeting helped changed Twiss’ mind, but there was another reason she decided to play basketball this year: Three of her closest friends since seventh grade (Audrey Robertson, Presleigh Way and Julia Becker) were all on the team. All four of them are attending different colleges, so Twiss wanted to spend as much time as possible with them during their final year together.
“I just realized I didn’t want to miss a lot of the memories we were going to make (this season),” Twiss said.
And so far, they have created a lot of good memories together. At this point in the season, there is enough evidence to suggest the Lady Antlers (24-4, 10-1 District 26-5A) have the mettle to return to the state tournament for the third straight season, and Twiss has played a big role in their success this year. She’s averaging 2.5 points per game, but knows her role isn’t to be a dynamic scorer. She loves playing defense, helping Tivy limit opponents to 30.4 points per game. She’s always willing to teach Dill’s system to the younger players. She’s serious about winning, but also knows players tend to play their best when they are in a good mood, so she always strives to make her teammates laugh.
She’s experienced plenty of success in that department. Multiple people in Tivy’s program have admitted that this has been their most enjoyable season playing basketball, and that’s why they have been able to exceed expectations. They also concede that Twiss is responsible for much of that merriment.
“I love that she cares a lot,” Robertson said. “Basketball isn’t even her No. 1, sport and she still is going to give it everything she has, and that’s just comforting to know that I have a teammate on the floor who gives every ounce of what they have no matter what.”
She has also supplied plenty of comedy material this season. She admits she loves participating in post drills, because it gives her an opportunity to whack the post players with a blue pad. (“It’s fun,” said Twiss, sporting a grin. “I always make them laugh.”) She admits she can’t really sit still, so she often dances during practice. Before games, she sings the lyrics to every song as shegoes through pregame warmups.
Ask any of the coaches or players for their opinion on Twiss, and they’ll likely smile and say “She’s goofy” before listing all of Twiss’ attributes.
“At the beginning of the year, she was switching off between basketball and softball (athletic periods),” Robertson said. “You always knew when Liz wasn’t (at basketball). Not only is she care free herself, but she just makes everyone else carefree and it’s nice because things can get intense in basketball. You need to be focused, but we need some laughs here and there.
“There is definitely a more carefree environment when she’s around. You can tell.”
Perhaps the only time Twiss wasn’t care free was on Tuesday evening when she landed awkwardly on her right ankle on a fast break during Tivy’s 67-10 win over Memorial, suffering a grade 2 ankle sprain.
When she exited the trainer’s room in the fourth quarter, Robertson and Way rushed over to check on Twiss. But even when experiencing pain, Twiss managed to crack a joke. She asked Dill if her injury gave her a pass to call her by her first name. Dill promptly denied Twiss’ request.
“Not until you’re 82 years old,” Dill quipped.
And here’s some good news for Dill and the Lady Antlers: Twiss’ ankle sprain isn’t too serious. She will likely miss a couple of weeks, but is expected to returned for the most crucial stretch of the season, when the Lady Antlers begin what should be another deep playoff run.
The Lady Antlers know they are going to need Twiss’ leadership when they enter the toughest part of their schedule.
And even when she’s not playing, she still plans on making her teammates laugh.
“She just brings a lot of energy,” Dill said. “She’s a great teammate. She’s always coaching the younger players. She’s alway there for any teammate who needs her. That’s an important role to fill on this team.”
