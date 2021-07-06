Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, right, hits a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Álvarez hit two homers and drove in five runs, José Altuve drove in the go-ahead run with a single, and the Houston Astros rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 9-6 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.
Álvarez, who was activated off the paternity list on Monday, hit a two-run homer to center in the first and had a three-run blast to left in the fifth, tying the game at 6-all and ending the night for Oakland starter Chris Bassitt.
