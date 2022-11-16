Tuesday evening, the Tivy Lady Antlers varsity basketball squad picked up a road win over the Dripping Springs Tigers, 36-21. With the win, Tivy moves to 2-1 on the season.
Antlers sophomore forward Emma Schumacher, a starter from last year, made an impact in her season debut with a game-high 13 points, including three field goals from beyond the arc. She had previously been out of the lineup due to a concussion. Junior Solaya Gorham also pitched in offensively with eight.
