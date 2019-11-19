Before the start of the fourth quarter on Tuesday evening, Brian Young addressed his five starters, delivering them one final pep talk before they trotted on to the court to play the final eight minutes.
“You all got to lead,” Tivy’s coach instructed them. “It’s on you all right now. You have to step up.”
Senior forward Will Johnston definitely raised his intensity in the fourth quarter. With Killeen threatening to rally, Johnston snagged a couple crucial offensive rebounds and scored two critical buckets to thwart the Kangaroos’ comeback attempt, helping propel the Antlers to a 51-44 win over Killeen at Antler Gym on Tuesday.
When asked about his fourth-quarter performance, Johnston gave a simple explanation: He was simply doing his job. His responsibilities on the court consist of defending the post and grabbing rebounds. He performed well in both departments Tuesday. He snagged seven rebounds, and helped limit Killeen’s opportunities to score in the post, forcing the Kangaroos to chuck countless 3-point attempts. His teammates also did their jobs, too. Senior guard Jackson Young led the Antlers with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Abraham Viera contributed 14 points; Christian Gorham chipped in six points and two steals, and Johnston’s younger brother, freshman Jackson Johnston, also scored six points.
“It’s a team win,” Jackson Young said. “Everyone contributed in their own way. Will was a monster on the boards. Abe dominated inside; Christian got his mojo back coming in this game. We just looked good as a team. Team play was awesome and it was a good win. We needed it.”
The Antlers (1-1) controlled the first three quarters by enforcing their style of play. Killeen wanted to play in transition. Instead, Tivy instituted a zone and ran methodical offensive sets. As a result, The Antlers entered the fourth with a 36-26 cushion.
But the Kangaroos rallied with a full-court press, whittling Tivy’s lead to 40-38 midway through the fourth. The Antlers weren’t fazed. Jackson Young buried a triple from the left wing, and Gorham scored in transition to stretch the lead to 45-38. Johnston then delivered the dagger, draining a jumper from the elbow togive his team a 49-44 lead late in the fourth.
Johnston and Gorham scoring baskets in crunch time is an encouraging sign for the Antlers. Jackson Young and Viera have always been capable of scoring. Gorham and Johnston have always been able to defend, but if they can each consistently contribute 6 to 10 points per game this season, the Antlers can be dangerous.
“If I can get some points in when I can off of a rebound or open look — when I can contribute offensively as well, that helps takes some pressure off Abe and Jackson,” Johnston said. “It really opens things up offensively.”
