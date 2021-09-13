Texas Arkansas Football

Arkansas fans rush the field to celebrate Arkansas' win over Texas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has fined Arkansas $100,000 after Razorbacks fans rushed the field following last Saturday's 40-21 win over Texas.

The fans violated the league's access to competition area policy that was adopted in 2004. It states that "access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.