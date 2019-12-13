The Tivy girls are quickly approaching a special milestone.
The Lady Antlers won their 29th straight district game after dismantling Memorial, 70-22 on the road. They will try to secure their 30th consecutive against Kennedy at home on Tuesday.
Once again, Tivy (13-1, 3-0 District 26-5A) relied on defense to throttle its opponent. The Lady Antlers have held their opponents to 30 points or less in five out of their last six contests.
Offensively, Sophomore Ashlee led Tivy with a career-high 18 points. Audrey Robertson contributed 16. Presleigh Way added 11. All three helped ensure the outcome was never in doubt; Tivy led 21-6 after the first quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.