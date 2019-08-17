Coach Bubba Walters began his summary of Center Point’s scrimmage against Comfort with some good news. And some bad news.` The good news? His Pirates played well offensively on Friday night. The bad news? Well, Center Point’s defense has some room for growth.
The Pirates marched 75 yards on 19 plays and drained seven minutes off the clock on their first possession. That made Walters happy. But they also struggled making tackles against the Bobcats’ talented playmakers, surrendering two touchdowns to Comfort’s first team. Walters knows he will have to work on defense in the following week of practice.
“We have some inexperienced kids back there in the defense and they got to get their experience now,” Walters said. “And they better hurry, because we are running out of time. … But (the Bobcats) are going to be good. They made us understand that we have to perform better in practice. We got to give better effort — scout teams and first team because we haven’t seen that speed in practice, and it made a big difference.”
But overall, Walters is pleased with the state of his team, confident that his players will improve when they play their next scrimmage against D’Hanis on Friday at home.
“It’s going to be good for us. They are going to be very athletic. They are going to throw the ball, run outside — Stuff like that. It will be interesting to watch and see how much we can improve. That’s what I’m looking for. I don’t care if we win, lose or draw, as long as we improve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.