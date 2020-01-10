SAN ANTONIO — After listening to coach Brian Young’s postgame address on Friday night, the Tivy boys trudged out of Harlandale’s visiting locker room in silence.
They were exhausted. For the second time this week, they had played a hugely entertaining basketball game. On Tuesday, they triumphed over rival Boerne Champion to remain unbeaten in District 26-5A play. They were hoping to do the same on Friday against Harlandale, the only remaining undefeated team in loop contention.
The Antlers fell behind early, a cardinal sin when playing a good team on the road. Still, they didn’t wilt. The Indians splashed eight triples during the game, but the Antlers kept fighting. Tivy had chances to rally late, but couldn’t capitalize. Ultimately, the slow start and missed opportunities in the fourth doomed Tivy in a 60-55 loss to Harlandale.
“I don’t care where you go, when you are on the road, you need to be mentally prepared,” Young said. “We stepped on the floor. They threw some punches and we didn’t immediately respond. It gave them momentum.”
Young called a timeout when the Indians (17-4, 6-0) opened the game with a 9-1 lead. At one point in the first, the Antlers (16-8, 5-1) trailed 23-14. Abraham Viera (17 points) gave Tivy some momentum with a triple. Jackson Young (19 points) continued the run by burying a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
From there, the two teams engaged in a frantic style of basketball. For the most part, the Antlers handled Harlandale’s pressure, but struggled to contain Nate Espinoza (18 points), Chris Benavidez (14 points) and Manny Rabago (14 points). Every time the Antlers began a run, those players had an answer.
Harlandale gained some separation in the fourth. A Tivy turnover resulted in a Benavidez triple from the left corner to extend the Indians’ lead to 49-40. Saxon Lanqenberg drilled another 3-pointer on the next possession to give the Indians’ their first double-digit cushion of the game.
But the Antlers mounted one last rally.
Will Johnston (5 points) splashed a 3-pointer on the next possession. Then Jackson Young buried a triple to slice Harlandale’s lead to 55-48. Several possessions later, Viera nailed another 3-pointer to melt the deficit to 60-55 with 1:50 remaining. Harlandale almost immediately sailed a pass out of bounds on the next possession.
After the turnover, the Antlers had four opportunities to further trim Harlandale’s advantage. Instead, they produced four empty possessions. Jackson Young forced two steals, but missed two 3-point attempts. On Tivy’s final possession, Viera committed an uncharacteristic turnover. In a way, the final two minutes encapsulated the Antlers’ performance on Friday. They gave a spirited effort, but didn’t make enough plays to beat a good team on the road. As a result, they left Harlandale with their first loss since Dec. 6. They will try to bounce back next Tuesday at Seguin.
“We had some opportunities at the end,” Brian Young said. “We just didn’t execute or they made some plays to keep us from executing. … We are going to talk about this tonight and then we are done with it. We are going to the next game because they still have to go to our place.”
