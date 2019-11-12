Last year, Harper volleyball came agonizingly close to advancing to the regional semifinals, falling to Brackett in five sets.
This year’s regional quarterfinal match, however, was a different story. There was no heartbreak for the Lady Longhorns, only joy, as Harper (32-9) rolled to a 25-18, 26-24, 25-23 victory over San Isidro in Three Rivers on Tuesday to earn their first trip to the regional semifinals since 2014. They will play Burton at Brenham High School on Friday.
“I’m excited and proud this team worked their way to the regional tournament,” Harper coach Gina Lumpkins said. “It will be a ‘first’ for everyone on the court. It is good for all of us, but especially the young ones to get a taste of it early in their career.”
Gracie Green led Harper with eight kills, three aces, three blocks and nine digs. Callie Koenig contributed 16 digs, six aces and three kills. Talli Millican added four kills, three aces, six digs and six blocks.
