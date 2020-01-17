Abraham Viera raised both arms toward the ceiling as soon as the final buzzer sounded, as if he was breathing one giant sigh of relief.
The Tivy senior forward and his teammates had just survived McCollum’s best effort. The Cowboys entered Friday’s district contest needing a win to remain in playoff contention, and played with a sense of desperation for 32 minutes. They had a strong game plan, sending double teams to Viera and Jackson Young — Tivy’s top two scorers — every time they touched the ball. They pursued every missed shot, snagging countless offensive rebounds. They tried to intercept every Tivy pass and didn’t allow the Antlers’ ball handlers an inch of separation.
“They brought the house,” Tivy coach Brian Young said. “They had to have this game. They brought everything — they threw every punch they had.”
And for a moment, it looked like the Cowboys were going to deliver the knockout blow, leading with two minutes remaining in the fourth quart. But the Antlers also had some fight on Friday. More importantly, they had Viera, who has possessed a knack for hitting big shots throughout his Tivy career. They had a precocious freshman in Jackson Johnston, and they had Jackson’s senior brother Will Johnston, who matched MCollum’s intensity on some and then some.
Those three players helped the Antlers outlast McCollum, 54-49, to snap a two-game skid. Viera led the Antlers with 16. Jackson Johnston contributed 14 and his brother added 10. With Tivy (17-9, 6-2 District 26-5A) trailing 46-43 with three minutes left, Will Johnston dished two assists to Viera to give the Antlers the lead.
“When you lose back-to-back games on the road, there’s a little weight on your shoulders — I don’t care who you are,” Brian Young said. “They dug in, and they found a way. We put the ball in the hole and made free throws when it counted and got stops and rebounds when it counted.”
It was the Johnston brothers making those plays in the first half. Will Johnston’s first introduction to basketball was attempting shots on a three-foot plastic goal. Since then, he and his brothers, Jackson and Luke, have spent many afternoons after school playing basketball in the driveway.
Those driveway battles paid dividends on Friday. Both Will and Jackson combined to score 20 of Tivy’s 30 first-half points, bolstering the Antlers to a three-point halftime lead.
“Will Johnston does everything that every coach wants a player to do,” Young said. “He very seldom gets the credit he deserves because his stats aren’t on paper, but tonight he was in double figures scoring and gave us tons of rebound and hustle plays.”
But the Cowboys also provided plenty of hustle plays on Friday — that’s how they seized the lead in the fourth. An offensive rebound led to an uncontested 3-pointer that gave McCollum a 44-43 lead. The Cowboys scored another bucket to build a 3-point lead. For a moment, the Antlers looked like they were in jeopardy of losing their third straight game.
But Will Johnston never lost his composure.
With three minutes remaining, senior forward calmly lobbed an entry pass in the post to Viera, who scored a bucket to slice McCollum’s lead to 46-45. With 1:53 to go, Will Johnston tossed another pass to Viera in the post. This time, Viera absorbed contact to draw a foul and still buried the shot to earn an opportunity to go to the line for a 3-point play. Before he mached to the line, Viera executed a fist bump.
“They were nice passes, and Viera willed himself to the basket,” Young said.
Viera then drained the ensuing free throw to give Tivy a 48-46 lead. The Antlers then hit their next six free throws to seal the win and remain in third in the district standings.
“We were playing with heavy weight on our shoulders,” Brian Young said. “I’m proud of the kids for overcoming everything and getting the win.”
Tivy girls 58, McCollum 13
The Tivy girls limited McCollum to 19 points the first time the two teams MET. Their defense was even better in the second meeting, as the Lady Antlers throttled the Cowboys, 58-13 on the road Friday.
The outcome was never in doubt. The Lady Antlers built a 15-2 lead in the first and continued to stretch the advantage from there.
The Lady Antlers were so dominant on Friday that both Audrey Robertson and Cassidy Harmon outscored McCollum’s entire team by themselves. Robertson dropped 18, while Harmon added 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.