COMFORT— The Ingram volleyball players heard the chant directed at them as they trudged off Schreiner’s court on Oct. 12
“Over-rated!”
Surprisingly, the jeers from the Comfort student section didn’t anger the Lady Warriors; after all, they are accustomed to people discounting Ingram. It’s why they entered this season determined to prove to the outside world they were ready to win championships. That mentality helping them win at an unprecedented level this season, even propelling them to a No. 7 ranking in the Class 3A poll at one point this season. But their coach Tony Vela also suggested all that success might have led to some complacency.
After the Lady Warriors lost to Comfort on Oct. 12 and Randolph on Oct. 18, they had some honest conversations with each other. They decided they were going to regain the edge they had to begin the season.
“We needed to start working a little harder, putting more work into practice,” Junior Anna Crittenden said. “And that’s what we did.”
And on Tuesday, they didn’t give Comfort’s student section another opportunity to chant, rolling to a 25-20, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15 victory to spoil the Deer’s senior night. This time, Ingram fans hollered, “Let’s go Warriors” as Comfort supporters filtered out of the gym.
With the win, Ingram (32-6, 8-2 District 26-3A) became the co-district champion with Randolph (25-15, 8-2). The two teams will play a match later in the week to decide who will be the No. 1 seed from the district.
The Lady Warriors certainly gave a championship performance against Comfort, receiving contributions from everyone on the court. Crittenden supplied 14 kills, 17 digs and four aces. Junior Karlie Bonam contributed six aces, eight kills and four blocks. Sophomore Makenna Gelsone added five kills, 23 assists and 14 digs and Macie Neutze delivered three aces on 17 serves.
“I feel like we are peaking at the right time,” Vela said. “You drop a couple of games and people panic, but the kids never did. … For a young team, they are very mature. What I love is that we are teaching them to become students of the game. You see the growth in tonight’s play because every one of them did their job and every one dideverything we needed form them.
“It was a total team win. Nobody stood out because everyone contributed.”
After dissecting the film from the first match against the Deer, the Lady Warriors realized they were frequently out of position. They corrected that issue Tuesday. They also reduced the errors during serve-receive. And they have continued to prove this season that whenever they can deliver a clean pass to their setter Gelsone during serve-receive, they are a lethal team. They faltered in the third set, but dominated the other three sets. They raced to a 21-11 lead in the first, thanks to five kills and two blocks from Bonam. Crittenden then muscled four kills and two aces to help Ingram seize control in the second set, and Bonam served 12 straight points to give her team a 18-6 lead in the fourth set.
“It’s just about watching film (before the match) and knowing who you have to target, and we did that,” Crittenden said. “We executed all the plans that we had today. … We got hate from the last game we lost. When we lost to Comfort, everyone said we were overrated, so it was nice to come back and show what we can do.”
After Bonam stuffed a Comfort attack to score the match’s final point seat, all that remained was to celebrate winning Ingram’s first district title in decades. Players posed for multiple photo ops. Ingram principal Justin Crittenden left the celebration to go buy a lot of ice cream (he distributes ice cream to his student body anytime an Ingram athletic team beats Comfort), and Comfort finally had to turn off the gym’s lights to persuade Ingram fans to continue the celebration elsewhere.
Today, they will begin preparations to make a deep postseason run.
“That district title has been our goal since we started,” Bonam said. “And it will definitely help motivate us for the postseason too.”
