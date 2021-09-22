Hailey Davis

Tivy’s Hailey Davis (8) jumps high to record one of her five blocks against New Braunfels Canyon on Friday night.

 Tom Torget

BOERNE — The Tivy Lady Antlers picked up another crucial district victory against rival Boerne Champion on the road on Tuesday. The Lady Antlers defeated Champion in four sets, 25-22, 25-23, 23-25 and 25-22. 

Ally Scheidle attacked the net with a total of 32 kills during the four-game series. She posted a double-double in routine fashion with 16 digs defensively. 

