Houston Astros designated hitter Michael Brantley (23) reacts after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
NEW YORK (AP) — The Houston Astros have placed five-time All-Star Michael Brantley on the injured list with right shoulder discomfort.
The team announced the move Tuesday prior to a game against the New York Mets. Brantley left Houston's 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday in the eighth inning. He was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts before being replaced by pinch-hitter J.J. Matijevic.
