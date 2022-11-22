The Comfort Bobcats boys basketball team was in action Monday afternoon and hosted the Fredericksburg Billies. It turned out that Comfort came up on the short end of a 50-46 final.
Fredericksburg held a slight 24-22 lead at the half and outscored Comfort 26-24 in the second half to earn a road victory. For the Bobcats, Jaydin Steward notched a team-high 15 points and Terick Rodriguez also reached double figures with 11. Meanwhile, Fredericksburg's Asher Goehmann led all scorers with 21.
