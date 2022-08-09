Allie Finch

Tivy's Allie Finch, 9, goes up for a block against Fredericksburg Tuesday night in Fredericksburg

 Tom Holden

FREDERICKSBURG - The Kerrville Tivy Lady Antlers lost to Fredericksburg in four sets Tuesday night, 3-1.

It was the first match of the season for the Lady Antlers.  This story will be updated with additional information and quotes from the game during the day on Wednesday.

