Marwan Elrakabawy and Stacy Stephens appeared on our "KDT Live" Facebook show on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the Kerrville Daily Times. Elrakabawy is the Men's head basketball coach and Stephens is the Women's head basketball coach. They talked about the upcoming season and the regular season opener coming up Friday and Saturday at the Schreiner Events Center.
The Schreiner Men's and Women's Basketball team will kick off their season Friday night at the Schreiner Events Center.
The Men's team will face off against McMurry at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 at the Schreiner Events Center. The Women's team will take the court immediately afterwards at 6 p.m. in the Schreiner Events Center.
