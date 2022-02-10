Ashlee Zirkel Riley Dill Stella Hendricks

FILE PHOTO:  Tivy Lady Antlers pressure a Champion player during the Tivy’s home District game Saturday. Pictured are Ashlee Zirkel, 25, Riley Dill. 30, and Stella Hendricks, 5.

 Tom Holden

Playoff information for the upcoming Kerrville Tivy Lady Antlers Playoff Game has been announced.

The Tivy Lady Antlers will face Liberty Hill at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Llano High School.

