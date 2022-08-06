If you saw the lights on at Antler Stadium Friday night, it was due to late practice under the Friday night lights.
Tivy had a pep rally at Antler Stadium beginning at 6 p.m. Practice began at 9 p.m. and the Antlers practiced until 11 p.m. giving students and fans the chance to see what will become a familiar sight on Friday nights in the weeks to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.