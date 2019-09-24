Harper High School’s volleyball team may be on a winning streak for the ages, and it’s been so long it’s hard to remember.
“This might be 80,” Harper coach Gina Lumpkins of what she thinks her team’s current district winning streak is.
The Longhorns dispatched rival Center Point in three quick sets on Tuesday night. Sets scores were 25-15, 25-13 and 25-11. Harper is now 4-0 on the season in district play.
THE STREAK
Lumpkins believes her team has won 80 consecutive in-district matches, dating back to at least 2012. MaxPreps, a high school sports website, has incomplete records when it comes to Harper’s season logs, which make it difficult to figure out an exact number. However, the Longhorns are 96-13 in district play overall -- dating to 2007.
Against Center Point, the Longhorns have won at least 19 consecutive matches.
THE OUTLOOK
Harper started off the season slowly, Lumpkins said. The Longhorns faced several larger schools and some formidable opponents, including state-ranked Ingram Tom Moore, which beat the Longhorns 3-1.
QUOTABLE
“Sometimes it’s just better if we don’t think and just play,” Lumpkins said. “We’ve been up and down this season from the beginning. We are kind of a young team, so we have been looking at different people and different positions early on. There were some inconsistencies with our game plan early on until we figured out what was our best game plan.”
OUTSTANDING PLAY
The Longhorns got a big outings from Gracie Green and Callie Koening.
Green registered 10 kills, three aces, two assists and eight digs. Koening, meanwhile, supplied three kills, four aces and four digs to help Harper roll to another district win.
