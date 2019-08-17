Stoney Rhodes and Frank Molina were visiting with the media at midfield after Tivy’s scrimmage against Boerne on Friday at Antler Stadium. Midway through the interview, Boerne’s safety approached the two senior Tivy receivers and gave them both high fives.
“Good game, you all,” he said with a smile. “You all were running everywhere.”
“Thanks, I appreciate it,” Rhodes replied. “You keep working hard.”
It was a friendly exchange, considering neither Rhodes nor Molina had ever met the safety before Friday, or even knew his name. The Boerne player was simply going out of his way to give kudos to Rhodes and Molina.
“We have a rivalry with Boerne,” Molina said. “But they are all really good guys.”
The Boerne safety wasn’t just expressing good sportsmanship; he was really telling the truth: Rhodes and Molina really did deliver strong performances during the Antlers’ first scrimmage of the season. Both caught 10 passes against the Greyhounds, with Molina snagging a 15-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Cole Miears during Tivy’s first offensive possession (Both teams took turns taking offensive snaps during the two-hour scrimmage).
“I was proud of both of those kids,” Tivy coach David Jones said. “I think they made some good plays, and good catches in traffic. Overall it was a good night for them.”
And it was a good development for the Antlers, who open the season on Aug. 30 against Dripping Springs. The Antlers entered the 2019 season flush with offensive talent. They possess two quarterbacks (Miears and Trapper Pannell) who could start on any team in District 14-5A Div. II, and two of the best wide receivers (Brooks McCoy and Colten Drake) in the surrounding area. But the slot receiver position was a bit of a question mark. They had graduated last season’s two slot receivers, Josh Vela and Jasen Zirkel — both first-team all-district selections. If the Antlers are going to reach their potential on offense, they need players to step up during the off-season and fill the void left by those two players.
So far, Rhodes and Molina have been those players. During the last eight months, they exerted more effort in the weight room (they estimate that they both added 10 pounds of muscle to their frames during the offseason) and spent more time in the film room. On Friday, they continued to help Tivy move the chains by running various short routes.
“We were both really focused this off-season,” Molina said. “We know what we needed to do because we knew we lost a lot of good (slot receivers).”
Obviously, delivering in an actual game is different than impressing in a scrimmage. But both Rhodes and Molina showed promised in the slot, and that is good news for Tivy.
“We are just going to get better every single day,” Rhodes said.
A TRENDING LINE
After Friday’s scrimmage, Tivy offensive line coach Adam Brackeen made a confession to his players: He was pleasantly surprised with their performance against the Greyhounds.
The Antlers return just two linemen (seniors Eric Moore and Andres Castillo) with any substantial varsity experience. Newcomers Aaron Ortega, Ethan Peschel, Devan Jowers, Matt Weinke, Alec Garces and Tanner Likin are all in contention to earn a starting job for Tivy’s season opener against the Tigers.
Naturally, Tivy’s offensive linemen have experienced some growing pains during the first two weeks of practice; Brackeen was expecting more of the same on Friday nigh. Instead, Tivy’s offensive line impressed against the Greyhounds, consistently creating pockets for Miears and Pannell.
“They played above what I was really expecting,” Brackeen said. “In the scrimmage, they played together. They made the calls and did stuff, and I thought it was a whole lot better than what I thought it was going to be.”
He’s hoping to see further improvement during in practice next week.
“This is where the young guys have to learn how to be coached off of film, watch the video and learn where they mess up and try to fix it during the week and be able to do it in a short week instead of the two weeks that we had to get ready for our first scrimmage. It’s going to be a big step for them to watch video, learn off of it and be coached up. Hopefully, we can progress because we are going to see some really good athletes with Killeen. It will be a good test for us.”
ON DEFENSE:
Tivy defensive coordinator Jeremy Hickman wasn’t too alarmed that his first-team defense allowed several big passing plays against the Greyhounds.
The Antlers didn’t design a game plan for Boerne’s offense, opting to only run their base defense. Hickman knew that both factors were going to result in Boerne making a few big plays.
“We have answers for those plays, but we were just working on our base stuff so we can build our package before we can install some of those upper level (concept) to take away big plays.
“I felt like we gave good effort. I felt like the kids tried. I just felt like we needed to play faster, and eliminate some mental mistakes.”
Hickman also pointed out that several of his defenders delivered strong performances against the Greyhounds. Here are some of the top defensive performers from Friday night.
Jack Patterson: the junior cornerback snagged an interception in the end zone.
Cole Mixon: The senior middle linebacker forced a Boerne fumble near the goal line.
Dominic Jefferson: The senior defensive lineman would have had several sacks on Friday, if it was permissible to sack a quarterback during a scrimmage.
Coleson Abel: The junior safety delivered some punishing blows on Friday. Abel earned a starting job as a sophomore last season. Expect him to be even better this season after spending the last eight months in the weight room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.