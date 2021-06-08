San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford tips his cap after being recognized in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The game marks Crawford's 1,326th game at shortstop for Giants, breaking a tie for most in team history. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brandon Crawford played in his 1,326th game at shortstop for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Travis Jackson for the most in franchise history.
Jackson was a shortstop in 1,325 games for the New York Giants from 1922-36, a mark Crawford matched Sunday in San Francisco's game against the Chicago Cubs.
