The Tivy Athletics Department announced that reserved season tickets for football will go on sale to the public on Monday, Aug. 2, and will continue until Friday, Aug. 6.  

The Athletics Department said that ticket holders need to drop by the Tivy athletic office at Tivy High School, 3250 Loop 534, to renew their reserved season tickets. Tickets can be purchased by cash, check or credit card.

