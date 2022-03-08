Under the bright lights at the Tivy softball complex Tuesday night, the Kerrville Tivy Lady Antlers found themselves down, 4-3, heading into the final inning of the ball game.
With one out on the board, Amelia Balser stepped up to the plate and blasted a home run over the 200-foot center field wall. Balser went 2-for-4 at the plate, but none of her hits were bigger than the two-run walk off blast that won the ball game, 5-4.
