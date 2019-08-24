Davis

Tivy’s Hailey Davis rises to attempt a block during the Lady Antlers’ two-set (25-15, 25-11) win over San Antonio Holmes in the Tivy Tournament on Friday. The Lady Antlers won all three matches to day to improve to 14-7.

 Tom Holden

Coach Stephanie Coates didn’t have many complaints about her Tivy volleyball team on Friday.

The Lady Antlers passed well, delivered strong serves and moved the ball offensively. As a result, they won all three matches during the first day of the Tivy Tournament at Antler Gym. In fact, they didn’t lose a single set in their victories over San Antonio Holmes, LaPorte and Austin McCallum.

Tivy senior Libero Savana Trahan led the Lady Antlers (14-7) in digs in all three matches. Junior Keirson Jalowy registered 10 kills in both the wins over Holmes and LaPorte.

“We received contributions from all areas,” Coates said. “This was a good team effort.”

