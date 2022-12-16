The Tivy Lady Antlers were on the road Friday evening and earned a 46-31 win over Canyon New Braunfels.
Solaya Gorham posted a game-high 17 points for the Antlers. Guard Desiree Abrigo chipped in with eight points in the win. Six of those points came at the foul line. The win now puts Tivy's season mark at 10-2.
