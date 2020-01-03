Jared Zirkel, Brooks McCoy and Trapper Pannell all produced memorable moments during their Tivy careers.
Zirkel attracted national attention when he nailed a 59-yard field goal. McCoy had the longest play from scrimmage in Tivy history, hauling in a 99-yard reception against Alamo Heights last fall. And Pannell always managed to post outrageous stat lines, playing quarterback, receiver and running back during his three years on varsity.
Their Tivy careers may have ended, but they will play one more game together on Saturday. Zirkel, McCoy and Pannell will all represent Tivy in the San Antonio Sports All-Star football game at 5 p.m. in the Alamodome. They will play for Team Black. Comfort’s Coltyn Barraza and Zachary Vilo will play for the Gold team.
“I’m really excited to compete with some of the best talent in this area,” said Pannell, who won the District 14-5A Div. II MVP after passing for 2,714 yards and 33 touchdowns while also rushing for 656 yards and 14 more scores.
Saturday’s all-star game is also another opportunity to impress college coaches before signing day. Zirkel has already committed to Georgia. Pannell is considering offers from UTEP, Sam Houston State and Incarnate Word. McCoy recently received an offer from West Texas A&M.
General admission ($10) and reserved tickets ($20) are available at the Alamodome Box Office through ticketmaster.com
