SEATTLE (AP) — The Texas Rangers agreed to terms with former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel on a minor league contract on Monday.
Keuchel, 34, had stints earlier this season with the Chicago White Sox and Arizona before getting released by both teams. The left-hander and two-time All-Star selection was 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA in eight starts with Chicago prior to being designated for assignment. Keuchel was 0-2 with a 9.64 ERA in four starts with the Diamondbacks, his last coming on July 12.
