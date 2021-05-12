NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden could return for the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night after missing more than a month with a strained right hamstring.
The Nets are listing Harden as probable to play in their home game against the San Antonio Spurs. It would be the All-Star guard's first game since April 5, when he aggravated the injury in a game against the New York Knicks.
