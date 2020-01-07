With 10.6 seconds remaining in Tuesday’s contest, the Tivy fans at Antler Gym rose to their feet and roared their approval.
They were cheering because they knew their Antlers were on the verge of earning a victory over their arch rival, Boerne Champion. When the applause subsided, senior Abraham Viera drained two free throws to seal a 50-46 win over the Chargers (19-5, 4-1 District 26-5A).
But in all candor, both teams deserved an ovation for the way they played on Tuesday night.
It wasn’t always perfect basketball, but it was always entertaining. Players from both squads dove for every loose ball; they challenged every shot attempt. A Tivy player would bury a critical jumper on one possession, only to witness a Charger player answer with an equally clutch shot several seconds later
But ultimately, the Antlers (16-7, 5-0) have seven seniors on their roster, and it was those players who made enough plays to hold off the Charger to move to first place in the district.
“The crowd definitely got their money’s worth tonight,” Tivy coach Brian Young said. “It’s a rivalry game and both teams fought. I just feel like our seniors came through down the stretch.”
They all did. Jackson Young (19 points) buried five triples, draining his final one at the third-quarter buzzer to give Tivy a 40-30 lead. When Champion’s Parker Delay (23 points) couldn’t miss from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter, singlehandedly slicing Tivy’s lead to 44-42 with less than three minutes remaining, they didn’t panic. Instead, Brian Young assigned Will Johnston (four points) to defend Delay, hoping his senior forward’s size would disrupt Delay’s shooting rhythm. His coaching adjustment paid dividends, as Delay didn’t hit any more triples with Johnston defending him. Johnston also knocked down two free throws with 24 seconds remaining to extend Tivy’s lead to 48-45. Delay missed a triple on the next possession, and Viera (15 points) grabbed the rebound with 10 seconds left. Tivy fans were finally able to celebrate another signature victory.
Tivy’s seniors clinched the win in the second half, but in the first half, it was the reserves who helped the Antlers build the lead. Viera earned his second foul in the first quarter and spent the remainder of the half in the bench. The senior forward also encountered foul trouble during last season’s game at Champion. When Viera sat during last season’s game, the Antlers unraveled. This year, they actually extended their lead. Senior John Henry Hayes began the second quarter by swishing a 10-foot jumper to give Tivy a 17-16 lead. The Antlers never trailed the rest of the game. They held the Chargers scoreless for seven minutes in the second quarter. During that span, Hayes buried another jumper; Demetrius Cubbage scored off an offensive rebound and junior Caleb Fineske battled in the paint, grabbing rebounds and denying entry passes in the post to help the Antlers enter halftime with a 25-19 lead.
“It was an overall team win,” Brian Young said. “In these type of games, any contribution — whether it’s rest minutes, or points, or rebounds or defensive plays — is huge.”
When Jackson Young maneuvered through a double team and drilled a triple from the left wing to end the third, it felt like the Antlers were going to cruise in the fourth quarter. Delay, though, had other ideas. He knocked down a triple to cut Tivy’s lead to 7. Christian Gorham (6 points) answered with a floater down the line. Delay responded with another 3-pointer. Viera scored on an offensive rebound on the next possession. Delay wasn’t finished, connecting on two more contested triples to give the Chargers a chance to steal a win in Antler Gym.
It can become demoralizing when an opposing player continues to bury contested triples, but the Antlers weathered Delay’s 3-point barrage. As a result, they remained unbeaten in district play.
“The kid made some good plays,” Brian Young said. “But we weathered it. I am going to take that win and enjoy it tonight and go to practice tomorrow.”
And you better believe Wednesday’s practice is going to be difficult. Brian Young is going to continue to push his players because he believes they can be special. After how his team has played in the last month, others are starting to believe too.
“They have a lot of scoring options and they seem to be playing really well as a team,” said former Tivy standout Jonathan Perry, who played for Dallas Baptist University. “A lot of that credit goes to coaching. Coach Young has been around for a long time. He really makes teams come together. It’s more of a family out there than anything.”
Tivy Girls 50, Boerne Champion 39
Last Friday, the Tivy girls lost their first district game in more than two years, falling 22-17 to Veterans Memorial.
The Lady Antlers responded by grinding out a victory over a Top 10 opponent in a hostile environment. Audrey Robertson scored 15 points, and Presleigh Way and Ashlee Zirkel each contributed 10 points to lift Tivy to a 50-39 victory over No.7 Boerne Champion.
The Lady Antlers (20-4, 6-1 District 26-5A) led 23-20 at halftime, but slowly pulled away in the second half. They host Harlandale on Friday.
