With four minutes remaining in the third quarter, Cody Davis rested on the grass, grimacing in pain.
The Our Lady of the Hills senior quarterback was cramping. Still, he only left the game for a short time and immediately returned. Most importantly, he continued fighting.
Throughout the week, OLH coach Chris Ramirez emphasized effort during practice. In six-man football, mistakes happen, and fluke plays are the norm. But Ramirez reminded his players they can always give perfect effort during games.
He was pleased with how the Hawks responded to his message on Friday night. They might not have won — falling to Bulverde Bracken, 43-22, at home — but they battled for 40 minutes. The game was much closer than the final score indicated, with Bracken (6-1, 2-0) scoring two late touchdowns to earn separation.
“I thought we had a lot of good things happen tonight,” Ramirez said. “I thought we were the more physical team. The scoreboard didn’t indicate that, but we are getting better and moving in the right direction. … That’s a tough game of football we just played. Both teams were hitting hard. You play four-quarter, and most players are playing offense, defense and special teams. I am sure they are going to sleep really well tonight. They are exhausted.
Davis led the Hawks (1-4, 0-2) with 215 yards of offense. Senior Brian Casillas contributed 67 rushing yards, 60 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Both players helped. OLH’s upset bid. Matthew Romero gave the Hawks the lead when he returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. The Hawks, though, squandered opportunities to extend that lead, scoring three touchdowns that were ultimately negated by penalties. They also fumbled inside Bracken’s 10-yard line. As a result, the Warriors entered halftime with a 22-14 advantage.
“Those are things that are self-inflicted,” Ramirez said. “You watch the film and from a coach’s perspective, you say, ‘Look, those are things that we can control. If we eliminate (the penalties), and we play better mentally, and continue to be physical, I feel optimistic about how we are going to be playing when we are going to need to be playing our best football.
“Getting into the playoffs is Step 1.”
Ramirez is also optimistic the Hawks can accomplish that goal too. The Hawks have already played the two best teams in their district. More importantly, they are beginning to get healthy. Quarterback Luke Martinez, who broke the radius in his left forearm in the second game, could return as early as next week.
In other words, Ramirez is excited about the rest of the season. The Hawks just have to keep giving maximum effort, just like they did on Friday night.
“If we can get healthy, I feel good about what we got moving forward,” Ramirez said. “Like I said, we will play our best football when we need it most.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.