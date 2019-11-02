On Sept. 22, 2017, Trapper Pannell made his first career start as Tivy’s starting quarterback. At the time, Cole Miears was quarterbacking the Antlers’ junior varsity squad to an undefeated record; Brooks McCoy had yet to record a varsity reception and Colten Drake was still attending Boerne High School.
That day was also the last time Tivy lost a district game.
All four players helped the Antlers continue their dominance over District 14-5A Div. II on Friday at Antler Stadium, with each producing a touchdown during Tivy’s 31-13 over Lockhart. With the victory, the Antlers not only won their 19th consecutive district game, but also clinched the district title for the second straight year.
The Antlers entered Friday’s contest on a roll, having outscored their last four opponents, 215-21. Like the previous four games, they pounced on their opponent early. Tivy’s defense forced a three-and-out on the game’s first possession. Two plays later, Pannell threaded a 36-yard touchdown pass to Miears. On Tivy’s next possession, he connected with Drake for another 36-yard score.
Then, it was McCoy’s turn to victimize Lockhart’s secondary, hauling in Pannell’s pass on an inside route and shrugging off a few tackles for a 26-yard touchdown.
Unlike Tivy’s last four opponents, Lockhart didn’t wilt after Tivy’s opening onslaught. After cruising into the end zone on their first three possessions, the Antlers only managed to score 10 points the remainder of the game.
Lockhart even managed to give Tivy a scare in the second half — for about four minutes. The Lions recovered an onside kick to begin the second half. Then, Daetron Ellison strolled 38 yards into the end zone on the next play. The Antlers immediately returned the ball to the
Lions (5-4, 3-3) after a Fisher Middleton fumble. The sophomore rebounded to finish with 116 rushing yards, his second-career 100-yard game.
But before the Lions could make the game really interesting, their center snapped the ball over the quarterback Stoney McGuire’s head for a loss of 24 yards. McGuire then tossed an interception to junior safety Coleson Abel, who returned McGuire’s gift to the Lockhart 24-yard line, effectively extinguishing any hopes of a Lockhart rally. Pannell promptly chucked a 6-yard touchdown pass to Stoney Rhodes to extend the lead to 31-7. The Antlers then relied on their defense to propel them to their eighth straight win.
And once again, defensive coordinator Jeremy Hickman’s squad looked like the best defense in the district, forcing three turnovers and holding to 3.4 yards per play.
The Antlers will conclude the regular season with a trip to Medina Valley next Friday.
