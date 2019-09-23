Junior quarterback Kolten Kitchens gave Center Point fans a scare when he left the game in the second half with an ankle sprain. Pirates’ running back Sammy Bustamante suffered a sprained knee in the loss to Ingram.
The injuries occurred in a game flush with missed opportunities. The Pirates had a chance to compete with the Warriors. They had a 71-yard gain that was negated because of a penalty and dropped two touchdown passes on two different possessions. Those three plays ultimately changed the complexion of the game.
The Pirates were disappointed they missed a chance to upset their Highway-27 rival, but if they clean up their errors, they still have a chance to finish second behind Mason in District 14-2A Div. I.
But they need both Kitchens and Bustamante healthy to accomplish that goal. Center Point coach Bubba Walters listed both players as questionable for Friday’s game against La Pryor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.