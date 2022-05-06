The Our Lady of the Hills girls golf team finished as the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Class 3A State Runner Up at its State Golf Tournament at the Wildflower Country Club in Temple this past weekend. The team includes, from left, Elyse Houdeshell, Natalie Wagner, Avery Morris and Brooks Burrows.
TEMPLE — Five Our Lady of the Hills golf athletes qualified for the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools State Golf Tournament on Monday and Tuesday, May 2-3, at the Wildflower Country Club in Temple.
The OLH girls team of Natalie Wagner, Elyse Houdeshell, Avery Morris and Brooks Burrows, finished as TAPPS Class 3A State Runners-Up at the State Golf Tournament.
