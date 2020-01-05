Schreiner University women's basketball team was beaten on the board, and for second-chance points on Saturday night as visiting Houston St. Thomas ran out to a 77-58 victory in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play.
St. Thomas pulled down 24 offensive rebounds against Schreiner, and was able to convert those back into points. While St. Thomas only shot 33% from the field, they outrebounded Schreiner 53-37.
Center Sydney Williams scored 10 points for Schreiner in the first quarter but was limited to two points for the rest of the game.
The Mountaineers are now 2-2 in SCAC play and 4-8 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.