SOMERSET - The Harper Longhorns overcame a 4-2 deficit to defeat the Sabinal Yellowjackets, 5-4 Thursday afternoon in a regional quarterfinal baseball game.
It was a battle to the bitter end in hot temperatures Thursday afternoon. Harper takes a 1-0 lead in a best-of-three game playoff series against Sabinal.
