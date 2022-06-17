The City of Kerrville Adult Summer Soccer League began on June 7 and teams are battling for the championship.
The race continues every Tuesday and Thursday night at the Kerrville Sports Complex located on 117 Sweeper Lane in Kerrville.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.