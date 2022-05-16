KDT File photo - Aaron Walters is pictured in this Kerrville Daily Times file photo scoring a run against Ozona on May 18, 2017. His father, Bubba Walters, cheers his son home during the playoff matchup. The father and son duo received All-Lone Star Conference honors on Wednesday. Bubba Walters was named to the LSC Coaching Staff of the Year at Angelo State, and Aaron Walters was named First Team First Baseman and a member of the 2022 LSC All-Defensive Team at Angelo State.
SAN ANGELO — The Lone Star Conference released its seasonal conference awards for baseball on Wednesday, May 11. When the list was released, two individuals with Center Point ties showed up on the LSC All-Conference list.
The honor list included former Center Point Athletic Director and Head Baseball Coach Bubba Walters, and his son, Aaron Walters, who plays first base for the Angelo State Rams in San Angelo.
