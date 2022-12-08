On Wednesday, District 13 3A named its first and second team All-District selections for the 2022 football season.
A total of three Ingram Tom Moore players were named to the All-District first team. They were sophomore running back Kye Hightower, senior offensive lineman Jakob Pritt and senior defensive back Preston Burroughs.
