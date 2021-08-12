MOBILE, Ala. — UTSA offensive lineman Spencer Burford and cornerback Tariq Woolen have been named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List.
Burford earned second-team all-conference and first-team Dave Campbell’s Texas Football All-Texas College honors last season after appearing in 11 games and drawing 10 starts at right or left tackle. The San Antonio Wagner High School product helped the offense break UTSA single-season records for rushing yards (2,585), rushing yards per game (215.4), yards per rush (5.21) and rushing touchdowns (24) last fall. He allowed just three hits on the quarterback and four sacks in 388 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
