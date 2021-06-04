Summer camps were in full swing this week. Kids interested in playing football, basketball or running track were given the opportunity to shine during the first week of June.
Tivy High School hosted a football camp along with basketball camps for girls and boys on Tuesday-Thursday. Rain hampered some of the outdoor activities in football camp on Thursday, but the weather improved just in time for the 2021 Summer Track Program to kick off the first in a series of three track events at Antler Stadium.
