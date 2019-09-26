Regan Robertson was at his house on Wednesday when he received his weekly text from Chase Brown.
Brown congratulated Tivy’s senior outside linebacker on his performance during the Antlers’ 24-19 win over Boerne Champion on Friday, encouraging him to savor the victory over Tivy’s arch rival. Then, he began sharing his observations from Friday’s game.
Brown — a former Tivy linebacker who graduated in 2017 — currently lives in Lubbock, but still watches film of every Tivy game on Hudl. After he’s finished analyzing film, he sends notes to Tivy’s three starting linebackers (Robertson, Cole Mixon and Logan Green), giving them tips to help them improve — “Check the width of your feet, that will help you get to the ball faster; make sure you spill with your other shoulder.”
Robertson looks forward to these weekly evaluations. Brown, meanwhile, is just doing his part to continue the brotherhood of Tivy linebackers. Robertson, Mixon and Green consider Brown to be a role model. But when Brown was at Tivy, he admired former linebacker greats, Cameron Melcher and John Lampson, recalling the time both played through injuries during a playoff game against Cedar Park. Melcher and Lampson had their own role models as well: Peyten Becker and Brennon Scheidle.
In other words, former Tivy linebackers are expected to help their successors when they graduate. It’s become a Tivy tradition.
“We are constantly learning from each other,” Robertson said of his linebacker comrades. “It’s awesome, when you become a Tivy linebacker, you become close with all the other former linebackers. You always stay in touch.”
That camaraderie is fueling Tivy’s current success. Last Friday, against one of the best offenses in the area, Tivy’s linebackers delivered their finest performances of the season. Their stats against Champion are almost unbelievable. Mixon: 21 tackles, three tackles for loss. Robertson: 20 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. Green: five tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss, which included tripping up Champion quarterback Luke Boyers on fourth down to complete a goal line stand that changed the complexion of the game. Tivy’s linebackers are hoping to give another dominating performance tonight when Tivy (3-1, 1-0 District 14-5A Div. II) visits Kennedy (0-4, 0-1) at Edgewood Veterans Stadium.
Brown listened to the win over Champion on the radio. He’s known Robertson and some of the other Tivy seniors since they were six years old, so he admits he teared up a few times during the broadcast.
Needless to say, he enjoyed analyzing game film the following days.
“A lot of the players are younger siblings of people I graduated with, so it’s awesome to see them doing so well,” said Brown, who graduated with Robertson’s older brother, Ryan Robertson. “Honestly, I love seeing them win almost more than us winning. … I want to say I was worried about this year. Logan and Regan were both first-year starters. Cole had a good year last year, but he had some young moments. But all three have stepped up and have done amazing. Logan has especially impressed me. His film every single week has gotten so much better. It’s amazing to watch.”
Brown wasn’t the only person who had concerns entering the season. While everyone assumed Mixon was going to have a great season after winning the District 14-5A Div. II defensive newcomer of the year, Robertson and Green were more unknowns; neither had much experience playing at the varsity level.
Tivy defensive coordinator Jeremy Hickman, though, knew both had the potential to continue Tivy’s tradition of stellar linebacker play. From December to August, he was relentless, pushing Robertson and Green to be the best players possible, just like he pushed Brown, Melcher, Lampson and all the other linebacker standouts when they were at Tivy.
Both linebackers were receptive to Hickman’s coaching during the off-season. Still, Hickman wasn’t sure if their hard work during that time was going to translate to success on the football field in the fall — productive off-seasons don’t always yield successful falls.
Through four games, the linebacker corps has been one of Tivy’s greatest strengths. There’s a good chance Mixon will add “district defensive MVP” to his award list — he already has 71 tackles and is on pace to earn 200 for the season. And Robertson and Green have quickly acclimated to the varsity level, helping the Antlers’ defense hold opponents to 20 points per game (Tivy’s defense was allowing 32.5 points per contest at this time last year).
After Tivy’s practice on Monday, the linebackers give a simple reason for their early-season success.
“We don’t do anything other than what Hickman says,” said Green, laughing.
“Never question the master,” Robertson added with a smile.
None of Tivy’s linebackers, though, have reached their ceiling. Even during the Champion game, Brown spotted plenty of areas of improvement. Mixon is having a great season, but could still make better reads. Robertson is almost always in the right position to make a play, but has a tendency to slow down when he reaches the ball, so Brown is encouraging him to have more confidence in his natural abilities.
So, the former linebacker will continue to send the current linebackers detailed notes after each game.
And the current linebackers will keep working hard to improve — because they are linebackers at Tivy, and they have no choice but to succeed.
“I’m super stoked just to see how good our defense can get,” Robertson said. “I want our defense to go down as one of the best ones in Tivy history. That’s what I’m working for.”
