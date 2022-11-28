University of Texas San Antonio faced University of Texas El Paso Saturday Nov. 26, 2022. UTSA wide receiver Tykee Ogle-Kellogg tied the game on the last play of the third quarter with this 70-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Frank Harris.
Tom Torget
The UTSA Roadrunners defense converge to stop a UTEP running back Saturday Nov. 26, 2022.
The UTSA Roadrunners came out flat Saturday at the Alamodome, while the 18-point underdog University of Texas at El Paso Miners were firing on all cylinders. The result was a stunning 24-0 UTEP lead midway through the second quarter, a deficit no previous Roadrunner team had overcome.
UTSA’s offense woke up late in the second quarter, when quarterback Frank Harris lofted a 65-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Joshua Cephus to cut the lead to 24-7. Less than four minutes later Roadrunner linebacker Dadrian Taylor picked off a UTEP pass and sprinted 73 yards to the end zone, cutting the lead to 24-14 just before halftime.
