NEW BRAUNFELS - The Tivy Antlers avenged an earlier loss against New Braunfels Canyon Thursday night. Tivy defeated Canyon, 7-3, in New Braunfels.
The win puts Tivy in the middle of the playoff conversation heading through the last half of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.