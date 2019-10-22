Trinity University came into Kerrville on Tuesday night to overpower and sweep host Schreiner University in a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference match.Schreiner had moments against the No. 1 team in the conference on Tuesday, but could never keep a consistent attack up. The Mountaineers hit just .101 against Trinity to fall in three sets, 25-23, 25-15 and 25-21.
Kayla Loflandled led Schreiner with 10 kills, while Amanda Combs finished with eight kills.
The loss drops the Mountaineers to 0-10 in the conference, while Trinity, which was 24-4 coming into the match, improves to 13-1 in the conference. The loss is also the sixth straight for Schreiner.
