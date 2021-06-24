Dallas Wings' Satou Sabally (0) goes to the basket against Indiana Fever's Jantel Lavender (14) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Satou Sabally had 15 points and nine rebounds, Marina Mabrey added 14 points and the Dallas Wings beat Indiana 89-64 on Thursday night for the Fever's 11th straight loss.
Allisha Gray scored 13 points, rookie Charli Collier added a season-high 12, and Arike Ogunbowale and Moriah Jefferson each had 10 points for Dallas (7-8). Gray made all five of her free-throw attempts to help Dallas go 17 for 17.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced "tight grid conditions" related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
