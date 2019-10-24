People often describe football as a “game of inches.” Honestly, it’s a tired cliche.
But the adage was true on the night of Oct. 26, 2018, as a mere millimeter decided Tivy’s 64-62 triple-overtime win over Alamo Heights. During Tivy’s two-point conversion attempt in the third overtime, former Antler Karson Valverde hauled in a pass from Trapper Pannell and collided with a Heights defender at the goal line, losing possession of the football in the process.
The officials, however, ruled that Valverde crossed the plane before he fumbled, granting the Antlers an instant victory. Tivy’s players sprinted onto the field to celebrate, while the Mules vigorously protested the call. It was a classic chapter in the historic rivalry.
Tonight, the two teams will renew that rivalry when they square off at Antler Stadium.
“It’s a big night,” said senior receiver Colten Drake, who has savaged opponents for 12 receptions for 252 yards and six touchdowns since returning from a back injury on Sept. 27. “To us, last year doesn’t really matter. We are just going in this year focus and knowing that we want to be district champions. They are just next on this list, so we are going to take care of them.”
The Antlers (6-1, 4-0 District 14-5A Div. II) have continued to prosper since their last win over Heights. They captured the district title in 2018 and are the front-runners to repeat this season. The Mules (3-4, 3-1), on the other hand, haven’t been as fortunate. They lost their first three games this season, but they have played much better lately, earning a 56-49 victory over a solid Lockhart team last week. They will enter Friday’s game with a chance to move into first place in the district standing with a win.
A Tivy victory, meanwhile, will give the Antlers’ their 23rd consecutive playoff berth.
Here’s what to watch for tomorrow’s game
When Tivy has the ball
Quite frankly, the Antlers should be able to score a lot of points tonight. The Mules are allowing 36.2 points per game against teams that aren’t Memorial nor Kennedy. The Antlers, meanwhile, have scored at least 42 points in five of their last six contests.
The Mules possess a physical defensive front, but the Antlers’ receivers will have opportunities to make plays against Heights’ secondary. Having to defend Drake, Brooks McCoy (532 receiving yards), Stoney Rhodes (352 receiving yards) and Fisher Middleton (325 rushing, 158 receiving) is a challenge for any opposing secondary.
“I think our guys are prepared — we have a good game plan on both sides of the ball,” Tivy coach David Jones said. “It will be probably the best D-line group that we have faced all year. They are good up front. … We need to make them run, make them move from sideline to sideline. You challenge them.”
When Tivy is on defense
Tivy’s defensive backs have excelled this season, leading the district in passing yards (95.1) and recording seven interceptions.
They will face their toughest challenge tonight. Alamo Heights likes to chuck the football. Last week, Mules’ quarterback Koby Love attempted 74 passes for 516 yards and seven touchdowns (he also threw four interceptions). His favorite targets include Aaron Proctor (561 receiving yards) and Blake Burke (457 receiving yards).
After feasting on Kennedy, Uvalde and Memorial, Tivy’s secondary is ready for a challenge.
“All the defensive backs are really pumped about this game because normally offenses avoid us,” senior Race Risinger said. “Now, we’re getting to face a team that heavily passes. The last time anyone challenged us down the field was against Uvalde, and we got four interceptions and a touchdown, so we’re looking forward to this opportunity to make some plays.”
Extra Point
Considering Tivy also likes to throw the ball, there is a very real possibility this game will last more than four hours.
